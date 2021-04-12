ATLANTA, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- benjamin, the only business support system driven by AI and specifically designed for the wealth management industry, announced today that industry veteran Paul Polese has joined the firm in a newly created senior executive role of Chief Revenue Officer.
Mr. Polese joins benjamin after a 23-year career heading up business development and relationship management for some of the RIA industry's most widely known and respected technology companies and custodians. In this new role of Chief Revenue Officer, Polese will lead benjamin's growth initiatives, including RIA and enterprise sales, as well as further build out benjamin's sales and marketing teams.
"We are beyond thrilled to have someone of Paul's experience, skills, relationships and knowledge of the independent RIA industry join our team," said Matt Reiner, CEO of benjamin. "We look forward to Paul bringing his leadership talents and skills to helping us maximize our opportunities for our next chapter of growth. Succeeding in the RIA space requires an intimate knowledge and navigation of the industry's leading custodians and technology platforms, and Paul is uniquely equipped to do that from his more than two decades of success at these firms."
As an AI-driven business support system, benjamin's advanced design enables RIAs to automate much of the client journey from streamlining the prospecting process, simplifying onboarding, coordinating meeting scheduling and preparation, as well as ongoing client engagement and relationship management. The combination of these key features provides RIA firms with quantifiable and significant scalable benefits such as increased capacity, operational efficiencies, increased productivity and client service enhancements.
Mr. Polese brings a variety of executive roles at the industry's leading custodians and technology platforms. Prior to joining benjamin, Polese was most recently Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager at Fidelity Investments. Before Fidelity, Polese was the Director of Inside Sales at SS&C Advent, as well as VP of Advisory Services at Placemark (acquired by Envestnet). Before that, Polese was Vice President of Advisory Services at Pershing and as a Senior Relationship Manager at Schwab Advisory Services. Polese received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Springfield College where he was a member of the NCAA National champion Division II Lacrosse team.
About benjamin
benjamin is the financial industry's first ever business support system driven by AI which seamlessly integrates the software tools and data used by advisors and their teams to better service their clients. benjamin elegantly automates a myriad of time-consuming and menial yet imperative tasks, providing the advisor more time to foster value-added client relationships. The productivity gained by benjamin's presence empowers firms to quickly scale their business and profitability. Originally created by a multi-billion dollar investment advisory firm, benjamin is now independent, and used by financial advisors nationwide to better serve both current and future families. For more information, visit http://www.Getbenjamin.com
Media Contact
Timothy Welsh, Nexus Strategy, LLC, 415-847-4874, tim@nexus-strategy.com
SOURCE benjamin