ATLANTA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- benjamin, the only business support system driven by AI and specifically designed for the wealth management industry, announced today that the firm has been named a two-time Finalist in the 2021 wealthmanagement.com "Wealthies" Industry Awards Program, the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. More than 900 entries were received from 346 companies, an increase of over 40% from previous years.
Additionally, benjamin CEO Matt Reiner was named to the 2021 InvestmentNews "40 Under 40" List. Reiner was chosen from a pool of nearly 1,000 nominees by a panel of reporters, editors and other representatives of InvestmentNews, to earn a spot on the final list of 40 talented individuals who will be leading the wealth management industry in the coming years.
"We are thrilled that benjamin is having such an early impact in the wealth management space in driving efficiencies, enhancing productivity and delivering an outstanding client experience," said Reiner. "Our goal all along with benjamin has been to elevate advisors and staff out of routine tasks so that they can leverage their true competitive advantage of personalized, human-based services to clients."
A judging panel of industry experts and luminaries recognized benjamin for its innovations in integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the advisor tech stack, as well as launching an entirely new category of financial advisor technology, Business Support Systems, to automate many of the manual workflows that limit advisor capacity and firm growth.
"I am extremely humbled and grateful to the team at InvestmentNews for this incredible recognition," said Reiner. "Additionally, the entire benjamin team is also looking forward to celebrating the winners in person at the Wealthies Gala Event in New York City this coming September."
About benjamin
benjamin is the financial industry's first ever business support system driven by AI which seamlessly integrates the software tools and data used by advisors and their teams to better service their clients. benjamin elegantly automates a myriad of time-consuming and menial yet imperative tasks, providing the advisor more time to foster value-added client relationships. The productivity gained by benjamin's presence empowers firms to quickly scale their business and profitability. Originally created by a multi-billion dollar investment advisory firm, benjamin is now independent, and used by financial advisors nationwide to better serve both current and future families. For more information, visit http://www.Getbenjamin.com
Media Contact
Timothy Welsh, Nexus Strategy, LLC, 415-847-4874, tim@nexus-strategy.com
SOURCE benjamin