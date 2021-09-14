ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- benjamin, the only business support system driven by AI and specifically designed for the wealth management industry, announced today that the firm has been named the winner in wealthmanagement.com's prestigious Industry Awards Program in a brand-new advisor technology category of Business Support Systems.
A judging panel of industry experts and luminaries recognized benjamin for its innovations in integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the advisor tech stack, as well as launching an entirely new category of financial advisor technology to automate many of the manual workflows that limit advisor capacity and firm growth.
"It is an incredible honor to be recognized as the industry leader in Business Support Systems, a new category of advisor technology that we have introduced to the industry in order to unify the many disparate technology components advisors rely upon in their daily workflows in working with clients," said Matt Reiner, benjamin CEO. "Our mission all along with benjamin has been to elevate advisors and staff out of routine tasks so that they can leverage their true competitive advantage of personalized, human-based services to clients."
Business Support Systems provide RIA firms with quantifiable and significant benefits including the ability for firms to grow faster as advisors and staff are freed up to pursue business development activities, as well as retain top talent as staff no longer are spending time on manual tasks and have an enriched job experience. benjamin's innovative, AI-driven technology synchronizes the RIA and Custodian technology stack to automate over 100 common workflows and tasks in order to bring efficiencies, scale and cost savings across the entire client experience journey.
In addition to the Business Support Systems category, benjamin was also recognized as a Finalist in Artificial Intelligence for the integration of this emerging technology to streamline many of the day to day, manual tasks and workflows that have historically plagued firms of their ability to scale their businesses.
"This year's Wealthies Award Program showcased many fantastic technology innovations which will ensure that RIAs remain industry leaders in providing advisory and financial planning services to clients," said Reiner. "It is truly an honor to be part of this incredible technology renaissance and we look forward to continuing to invest in benjamin to make the platform even more valuable and useful to advisors and their clients."
About benjamin
benjamin is the financial industry's first ever business support system driven by AI which seamlessly integrates the software tools and data used by advisors and their teams to better service their clients. benjamin elegantly automates a myriad of time-consuming and menial yet imperative tasks, providing the advisor more time to foster value-added client relationships. The productivity gained by benjamin's presence empowers firms to quickly scale their business and profitability. Originally created by a multi-billion dollar investment advisory firm, benjamin is now independent, and used by financial advisors nationwide to better serve both current and future families. For more information, visit http://www.Getbenjamin.com
