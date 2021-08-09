COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BenQ, a global leader in display technology and solutions, announced today its latest true 4K, HDR-PRO™, CinematicColor™ and Filmmaker Mode ultra-short throw Laser TV projector, the V7050i. Designed for the highest quality performance in a well-lit environment, V7050i delivers colors with stunning richness and vibrancy, offering 1.3 times the color volume than other laser TVs in the same class across an image size greater than 100 inches. Additionally, with built-in Android TV and a stylish, contemporary design, V7050i sets the stage for a true living room home cinema experience.
Even in a bright, well-lit room, each of the 8.3 million pixels in the true 4K UHD image renders a projection with incredible clarity and vivid colors for the most visually impressive pictures. With BenQ's exclusive CinematicColor technology, colors are stunningly rich and gradients are extremely fine with 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. In addition, HDR-PRO brings HDR10 and HLG support, while dynamic tone mapping adjusts image contrast and brightness levels on the fly to reveal previously lost details in dark or shadow areas whilst preventing bright areas from being overexposed. For a fully immersive experience, users can enjoy 3D videos or movies on the projector as well.
In agreement with the UHD Alliance, BenQ firmly believes that Filmmaker Mode optimized by CinematicColor enables your Laser TV to display the content precisely as it was intended by the filmmaker for darkroom cinematic enjoyment. For the ultimate in cinematic experience, audio can be output to an external sound system via dual HDMI 2.0b and SPDIF ports. Additionally, treVolo-tuned 5Wx2 virtual surround stereos with a tweeter and a woofer in the cabinet create impressively punchy and powerful sound. When it comes to entertainment content, the Google-certified Android TV functionality provides an extensive library of films, TV shows, games and sporting events to satisfy everyone without any hassle.
The aesthetic exterior design of the V7050i brings a stylish home décor touch to any room. As an ultra-short throw projector, V7050i takes up minimal space and reduces complicated wiring. With integrated automatic eye protection sensor, sunroof and dust-reducing louver design, the projector adds simple elegance to practical features with 20,000 hours of life. For ease of installation, BenQ provides simple instructions on how to install and how to select a proper screen.
With beautifully rich colors and captivating soundscapes, unlimited content library and stylish contemporary design cues, the V7050i sets a new light on how the cinema experience should be enjoyed at home.
The V7050i is available for pre-order on BenQ.com today and will be available for purchase at the end of the month on BenQ.com, Amazon, B&H Photo, Adorama, ProjectorPeople, Projector Screen and Best Buy. To learn more about the new V7050i, visit https://bit.ly/3Ba5VcI.
