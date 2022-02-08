COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BenQ, internationally renowned brand of digital lifestyle devices and innovator of professional display technology, today announced that several designer and photography displays achieved Pantone SkinTone Validated, including the DesignVue PD3205U and PD2705U, as well as the PhotoVue SW240 and SW321C.
"Having forged AQCOLOR Technology to deliver accurate colors for the global community of color professionals, we look forward to incorporating Pantone SkinTone Validated for technology products that are more inclusive than ever," said Conway Lee, president of BenQ Corporation. "Pantone SkinTone Validated gives designers and photographers confidence in displaying authentic real-world colors and accurately representing the world's palette of skin tones."
Leveraging the Pantone SkinTone guide, the first science-based system for matching and reproducing human skin tones, the program comprises 110 discrete skin tones based on thousands of human skin measurements from a diverse range of ethnicities and age groups. As an extension to the Pantone Validated program, Pantone SkinTone Validated assures color professionals that certified devices comply with the Pantone Matching System (PMS) and accurately reproduce lifelike skin tones to represent equality and inclusivity for all consumers.
"The Pantone SkinTone Validated program exemplifies inclusivity in technology and we are thrilled to be working with BenQ to help realize skin tone color accuracy in their products and services for a better and more accurate experience. We look forward to further collaborating with the BenQ team on this for years to come," said Iain Pike, Pantone Director of Licensing and Business Development.
As the world's first professional monitors to become Pantone SkinTone Validated, BenQ DesignVue and PhotoVue professional displays are exhibited at CES 2022. To learn more about BenQ displays, please visit: https://www.benq.com/en-us/monitor and to learn more about Pantone Validated, please visit https://www.pantone.com/validated.
About BenQ America Corp.
The world-leading human technology and solutions provider, BenQ aims to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers' lives by designing products with a purpose. BenQ sells and markets innovative technology products, consumer electronics, computing, and communications devices. Founded on the corporate vision of "Bringing Enjoyment N' Quality to Life," BenQ focuses on the aspects that matter to most people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare, and education - with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, and enhance learning by providing people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, audio products, cloud consumer products, mobile communications, and lifestyle lighting. Because it matters. For more information about products and to purchase, visit BenQ.com.
Media Contact
Matalee Shambley, BenQ, +1 4693407368, mshambley@boltpr.com
SOURCE BenQ