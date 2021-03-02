COSTA MESA, Calif., Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BenQ, established leader in photo and video editing display technology, proudly welcomes SW271C to its family of color accurate professional monitors. Building on a legacy of award-winning displays, this 27-inch 4K hardware-calibrated monitor can future-proof users with HDR10 and HLG video support and the latest USB-C connectivity with power delivery.
This display makes top tier professional monitor technology accessible to a broad audience and is available now. Featuring proprietary AQCOLOR color accuracy tech, SW271C has a 16 bit 3D LUT with Delta E ≤ 2 and covers 99% Adobe RGB and 90% DCI-P3 color spaces. The monitor assures color confidence with earned Pantone Validated, Calman Ready, and Calman Verified recognition, along with supporting video calibration with Light Illusion by LightSpace. Uniformity Technology ensures screen-wide, corner-to-corner precise, consistent color display. Also, BenQ includes each monitor's unique factory calibration report on the box it ships in.
"Professionals who work with video and photography require precision and efficiency to achieve their desired results within busy schedules," says Houston Wei, senior director of BenQ America. "SW271C is the user-focused solution that meets these high standards with proven color accurate performance and proprietary productivity perks."
There's no need to choose between getting projects done well and getting them done efficiently. SW271C is generously equipped with specialized viewing modes, including Gamut Duo, which empowers comparative views in different color spaces. Shortcuts are easily programmed and accessible via the Hotkey Puck G2. And the included shading hood cuts glare and ambient lighting in both landscape and portrait modes. Additionally, photographers can preview prints on screen with nearly identical properties to hardcopies with BenQ Paper Color Sync software, thus eliminating the stress of guessing how final products will look.
The pro display meets demanding video needs. HDR10 and HLG support empower preview of video content with the HDR effect during editing. Film content at 24P, 25P, and 30P can be viewed at native cadence for seamless display. Another benefit, select SDI to HDMI devices are compatible with SW271C, allowing videographers to transfer non-compressed content for improved image quality.
