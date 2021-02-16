COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BenQ, the global No.1 DLP projector brand, today unveiled X1300i, the most immersive game projector available on the market. Equipped with AV-optimized quick-launch settings for role-playing games, first-person shooter, and sports games, as well as industry-leading input lag, X1300i provides stunning in-game colors powered by CinematicColor.
"The X1300i is redefining the gaming experience for gamers of all levels," said Houston Wei, senior director of BenQ North America. "With dedicated game modes for RPG, SPG and FPS and enhanced audio-visual capabilities, the X1300i is setting the new standard for gaming projectors."
X1300i lights up gaming rigs with balanced high 3000-lumen visual brightness, wide 98% Rec. 709 CinematicColor gamut and crisp 500,000:1 super high contrast with Dynamic Black algorithms. 4K compatibility, native Full HD 1080p 3D readiness, and projector optimized HDR with HDR10 / HLG support ensure future-proof visual performance, and its 4LED light source with auto color calibration guarantees years of gaming enjoyment.
In addition to preset game modes, X1300i fully envelopes players in powerful 5W x 2 stereo speakers, tuned by BenQ's award-winning treVolo Audio team and enhanced by Bongiovi DPS (Digital Power Station) technology, offering enhanced aural details with depth, clarity, definition, presence, and incredible stereo field imaging for role-playing games, vivid realism and clear vocals for sports games and surround sound effect to precisely locate footsteps and gunshots in first-person shooter games.
As the world's first Google-certified Android TV projector, X1300i streams live entertainment with instant access to Google Play and Amazon Prime Video for limitless gaming, movies, shows, animation, sports, and multi-platform mirror casting. The X1300i is also compatible with PlayStation5 1080p at 120Hz and 4K HDR input, so gamers can enjoy rich resolution with smooth and fluid high frame rate gameplay at up to 120 fps.
Styled in dynamic design to complement any gamer's décor and setup flexibility of 1.2x zoom, 2D keystone, and advanced AV connectivity, X1300i's 4LED light source provides over 30,000 hours or 10+ years of vibrant colors and gorgeous gaming quality without lamp replacement hassles and cost.
Users can purchase the X1300i for $1299 at BenQ.com, Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, Adorama and Projector People.
For additional information about the X1300i, visit https://www.benq.com/en-us/projector/gaming-projector/x1300i-4led-gaming-projector.html?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=marketing&utm_campaign=pjc_x1300i-pr-announce_2021_bqa
