COSTA MESA, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BenQ, the global No.1 DLP projector brand, announced today the TK700STi as the first 4K HDR gaming projector to provide the lowest input lag ever paired with 4K resolution. Featuring high brightness, 96% Rec. 709 and HDR game compatibilities, the TK700STi provides the finest visual experience for gamers with the fastest response time in any environment.
With a professionally designed engine and 16ms response time at 4K 60Hz, the new short throw projector provides elite gameplay experiences in unprecedented 4K resolution, so gamers can stay in perfect control with clear vision in fast-paced games where reaction time is key. The projector also features low input lag with 33ms at 4K 30Hz, 16.67ms at 1080p 60Hz, 8.33ms at 1080p 120Hz and finally 4ms at 1080p 240Hz. For those who enjoy FPS, RPG and SPG, the TK700STi offers preset modes with visual, audio and latency settings for each type of game.
Through BenQ's breathtaking true 4K UHD resolution, the TK700STi provides clear and vivid imagery. The projector is also equipped with Google-certified Android TV, so consumers can binge their favorite movies and shows at the click of a button. For the complete audiovisual experience, TK700STI delivers epic sound quality for total sensory immersion with powerful built-in 5W audio and customized sound modes for movies, music, sports and games.
"The TK700STi is changing the gaming experience with unmatched audiovisuals and incredible response time," said Houston Wei, senior director of BenQ North America. "Now, gamers can enjoy the fastest gameplay with stunning 4K visuals on a 120-inch screen for the most immersive experience."
The TK700STi includes Dual HDMI 2.0b universal connectivity for gaming consoles like the Sony PS5, Nintendo Switch or Xbox Series X, as well as handheld devices, streaming boxes and Blu-ray players. From only 6.5 feet away, the TK700STi expands consumers' gaming world by easily projecting stunning 4K imagery at 100 inches at 6.5 feet for limitless possibilities.
The TK700STi is $1,699 and is available for purchase at BenQ.com, Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, ProjectorPeople and Adorama. To learn more visit, https://www.benq.com/en-us/projector/gaming-projector/tk700sti.html?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=marketing&utm_campaign=pjc_gaming_tk700sti-pr_2021_bqa.
