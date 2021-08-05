COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZOWIE, BenQ's Esports division, unveiled today its Monitor Loan Program, which will allow gamers to reserve ZOWIE's XL2546K and XL2540K esports gaming monitors for a two-week trial experience. As part of the program, both monitors are equipped with ZOWIE's new proprietary XL Setting to Share™ software, providing users with access to download their favorite professional players' gameplay settings on the loaned monitors.
The Monitor Loan Program was established to empower players to experience the competitive difference of ZOWIE's XL2546K and XL2540K monitors. Both monitors feature 240Hz refresh rate, Black Equalizer technology and Color Vibrance. In addition, the XL2546K includes ZOWIE's exclusive Dynamic Accuracy Plus (DyAC+™) technology which reduces the blur for a smooth gaming experience. Consumers interested in the loan program can reserve the monitor of their choice, and ZOWIE will ship it directly to them. After the two-week trial period, users can either choose to purchase the monitor or ship it back with a prepaid return label.
ZOWIE's new XL Setting to Share software allows gamers to share their XL display settings, as well as download other gamers' settings for an efficient and fully customizable gaming experience. The software is free to download and does not require installation. XL Setting to Share is only compatible on ZOWIE's XL-K series gaming monitors, and users can browse through a variety of options such as DyAc usage, color temperature, Black Equalizer, and more to create their perfect game setting.
"For over ten years, ZOWIE has been dedicated to creating esports equipment that allows players to focus on what matters most, their competitive performance," said Michael Hsu, business manager at ZOWIE. "We are excited to launch our Monitor Loan Program alongside the XL Setting to Share software to offer esports players everywhere with access to the best resources available to improve their gaming experience."
ZOWIE's Monitor Loan Program and XL Setting to Share™ software serves as the ideal complement to their new partnership with Nerd Street Gamers, the official operator of the North America VALORANT Champions Tour. With this partnership and XL Setting to Share software, gamers can access the settings of professional esports players participating in the VALORANT Champions Tour.
To learn more about the Monitor Loan Program and XL Setting to Share software, visit https://zowie.benq.com/en-us/gaming-monitors-for-valorant.html and for more information on ZOWIE's partnership with Nerd Street Gamers and to download your favorite pro player's setting, visit https://nerdstreet.com/zowie.
About ZOWIE
Introduced in late 2008, ZOWIE is a brand dedicated to the development of the best competitive gaming gears available that compliment esports athletes' combating performance. In 2015, the ZOWIE brand was acquired by BenQ Corp to represent the company's esports product line that delivers truly competitive experience and enjoyment. For more information about products and to purchase, visit zowie.benq.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About BenQ America Corp.
The world-leading human technology and solutions provider, BenQ is aiming to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers' lives. BenQ sells and markets technology products, consumer electronics, computing and communications devices. Founded on the corporate vision of "Bringing Enjoyment N' Quality to Life," BenQ focuses on the aspects that matter to most people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare and education - with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency and enhance learning by providing people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, audio products, cloud consumer products, mobile communications and lifestyle lighting. Because it matters. For more information about products and to purchase, visit https://benq.com.
