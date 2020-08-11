WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berg Consulting Group is proud to announce their intermediary work for the sale of "S.O. Screening" a pre-employment screening company. Both the owner of "S.O. Screening" and the owner of the acquiring company are extremely happy with the transaction.
Interestingly enough, the owner of this decidedly small CRA wanted to move on from the business and was preparing to simply give away their couple of dozen accounts. Fortunately, the owner called Berg Consulting Group for a quick consultation and learned there was true value in the business.
Another win-win-win and our 69th completed deal.
Berg Consulting Group is the #1 M&A intermediary within the screening space and specializes in selling companies with a value as small as $45,000 to greater than $100,000,000.
If you are a smaller company like "S.O. Screening" and are not sure if there is any value to your company, please reach out to Evan Zatt at 303-875-1718 (cell) or 561-712-1277 ext. 3 to learn more.
About Berg Consulting Group:
Berg Consulting Group is the premier consultant to the Background Screening Industry since 2000. The team provides growth strategies, merger & acquisition services, vendor management, business valuations and business optimization tools for professional background screeners. Berg's M&A team caters to privately and publicly held screening businesses ranging from the smallest consumer reporting agency to the industry leaders. For more information, please go to: www.bergconsultinggroup.com.
Contact:
Evan Zatt, Strategic Accounts Executive
(561) 712-1277 ext. 3
Media Contact:
Abbe Groffman
Berg Consulting Group
561-951-9211
245072@email4pr.com