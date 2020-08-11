Copy_of_BCG20thLogosEmail.jpg

Berg Consulting Group's 20th Anniversary Year

 By Berg Consulting Group

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berg Consulting Group is proud to announce their intermediary work for the sale of "S.O. Screening" a pre-employment screening company. Both the owner of "S.O. Screening" and the owner of the acquiring company are extremely happy with the transaction. 

Interestingly enough, the owner of this decidedly small CRA wanted to move on from the business and was preparing to simply give away their couple of dozen accounts. Fortunately, the owner called Berg Consulting Group for a quick consultation and learned there was true value in the business.

Another win-win-win and our 69th completed deal.

Berg Consulting Group is the #1 M&A intermediary within the screening space and specializes in selling companies with a value as small as $45,000 to greater than $100,000,000

If you are a smaller company like "S.O. Screening" and are not sure if there is any value to your company, please reach out to Evan Zatt at 303-875-1718 (cell) or 561-712-1277 ext. 3 to learn more.

About Berg Consulting Group:
Berg Consulting Group is the premier consultant to the Background Screening Industry since 2000. The team provides growth strategies, merger & acquisition services, vendor management, business valuations and business optimization tools for professional background screeners. Berg's M&A team caters to privately and publicly held screening businesses ranging from the smallest consumer reporting agency to the industry leaders. For more information, please go to: www.bergconsultinggroup.com.

Contact:
Evan Zatt, Strategic Accounts Executive
(561) 712-1277 ext. 3

Media Contact:
Abbe Groffman 
Berg Consulting Group
561-951-9211
245072@email4pr.com 

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.