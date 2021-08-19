ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Berg Engineering & Sales, Company Inc., specializing in nondestructive and material testing equipment since 1969, has launched sales of a new line of video borescopes – named the ModScope. All four models offer a high definition, high quality, and durable remote visual inspection tool sold at an affordable price point.
Numerous inspection requirements within each industry can be particularly challenging due to hidden obstructions or areas that cannot be accessed with human sight. Hard to see flaws may include faulty welding, corrosion, decay, and obstructions, among others. For these scenarios, videoscope technology that can withstand a range of testing conditions – from extreme temperatures to dust and fluids – is essential.
An effective visual inspection tool must offer versatility via interchangeable probes, while providing convenient user interface such as modern video display and touchscreen. Our latest RVI release is offered in several models to meet a range of custom inspection scenarios:
- 5.1" ModScope- designed as a lower cost, midrange option featuring the broadest range of interchangeable probes
- 3.5" ModScope- an excellent entry point option for those beginning in RVI or performing simpler inspections
- Automotive ModScope- versatile for inspecting hard-to-see components or systems
- Police ModScope- inspect vehicles, suspicious packages, and view rooms with less risk
All versions offer superior inspection visibility with distinct image quality and brightness, offering HD image quality and up to 720p HD with video. Super LED and Fiber Optic light sources of up to 100,000 lux ensure illumination for increased POD. The design provides a 4-way, 360 degrees directional view, up to 170 degree articulation angle with joystick, and swappable probes of varying size and length. With its 5 layers of wear resistant tungsten-braided sheath, you can use the ModScope in rugged environments.
Our service to you extends beyond merely providing a product. The ModScope comes with free technical support and a 1-year warranty on parts and labor Berg Engineering is an ISO 17025 accredited, complete solutions provider. We will guide you in product research to purchase to post-purchase support and training. Most importantly, we will provide on-site demonstrations of our products so your team can see them in action, and give you confidence that they are a right fit for your operations.
