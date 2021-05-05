TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beringer Capital, a leading North American private equity fund specializing in the media, marketing services, and technology sectors, today announced that it has acquired preeminent performance marketing company Perform[cb] from Centre Lane Partners.
Founded as Clickbooth in 2002, Perform[cb] has established itself as a frontrunner in the affiliate marketing space, achieving steady growth via organic means and a series of strategic acquisitions. Since inception, it has remained focused on proactively developing new technologies that enable marketers and publishers to seamlessly scale their customer acquisition initiatives. Its signature platform, PerformLEAP®, has achieved wide acclaim and has become the go-to performance marketing solution for a number of household brands, including LendingTree, Freshly, and BET+. Earlier in 2021, Perform[cb] was named for the fifth consecutive year as mThink Blue Book's #1 cost per action (CPA) Network Worldwide.
Beringer Capital's acquisition of Perform[cb] strongly aligns with its sector expertise, as well as its investment philosophy of partnering with promising middle-market companies that are well positioned to benefit from the accelerating trend toward digital transformation. It also comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted consumer behavior and galvanized brands' interest in online performance campaigns, meaning that performance marketing now represents an ever-increasing share of advertising budgets. With that in mind, Beringer Capital will collaborate with the Perform[cb] team to support the continued rollout of forward-looking offerings that augment the customer experience and cement Perform[cb] 's status as the premier destination for hyper-targeted, effective marketing campaigns.
"At Beringer, we're committed to working with visionary leadership teams that share our enthusiasm for delivering exceptional customer experience and value," said Gil Ozir, managing partner at Beringer Capital. "It's clear that the Perform[cb] team is similarly motivated, as evidenced by its track record of developing thoughtful solutions that anticipate and meet clients' needs. We're excited to partner with the company at this critical juncture in the industry's maturation, helping them to capitalize on new opportunities and solidify their leadership role."
"We're confident that the Beringer Capital team will provide value-add from day one," added Erin Cigich, CEO of Perform[cb]. "Our aim at Perform[cb] is to serve as a one-stop performance marketing destination that provides outstanding ROI and experience for marketers, advertisers and affiliate partners alike. The Beringer team's deep understanding of this sector, combined with their demonstrable experience in identifying niche opportunities, make them an ideal partner. We're excited to work together to ensure that, as Perform[cb] scales its business, our customers have access to creative tools that empower them to do the same."
Beringer Capital has established a strong track record of investing in, and advising, companies in the rapidly evolving media, marketing services, commerce, data, and technology sectors. Notably, the firm acquired prominent media and events company Adweek in 2016, helping to diversify its business offerings before a successful exit in 2020. Additional realized investments include award-winning customer experience (CX), commerce and analytics company Blue Acorn iCi, which was acquired by Infosys last year.
Perform[cb] was advised in the transaction by investment bank Canaccord Genuity. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About Beringer Capital:
Beringer Capital is a private equity firm specializing in the rapidly evolving media, marketing services, commerce, data and technology sectors. The firm leverages its financial and intellectual capital to invest in middle-market companies that are strongly positioned to benefit from the accelerating trend toward digital transformation. Beringer's collaborative approach, as well as its strong track record with add-on acquisitions, helps visionary leadership teams to deliver exceptional customer experience and achieve impressive results.
Beringer Capital has offices in Toronto and New York. For more information, visit http://www.beringercapital.com.
About Perform[cb]:
Founded as Clickbooth in 2002, Perform[cb] experienced exponential organic growth enabling the company to complete a series of strategic acquisitions, each providing unique performance-based solutions for modern marketers and affiliate partners. Recognized as the #1 Performance Network Worldwide since 2015, Perform[cb] is a distinguished leader within the performance marketing industry. Through their Network and Agency, Perform[cb] is a provider of online marketing services leveraging over two decades of experience, proprietary technology, and the best talent in the industry to empower brands to acquire new customers across diverse digital channels on a pay for results model. http://www.performcb.com.
