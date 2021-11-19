SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Re-engineered RIID
The new SAM 940+ is designed to address a growing demand for fast, accurate isotope identification. The new instrument reduces the burden on the operator by leveraging state of the art communication protocols to quickly relay information to a management team. The SAM 940+ provides a "one-click reachback" solution for data transfer to the RadResponder Network or a command center. The multi-media support, GPS and communication capabilities enable the operator to rapidly deliver a complete, informative and actionable report to reach-back centers. It has the capability to integrate and read out alpha/beta pancake probes, or other forms of detectors to assist it in covering the widest range of applications. In addition to ANSI compliant spectroscopic results and alarming, the user has quick access to the onboard camera for appending video or images to the spectroscopic reports.
Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation
