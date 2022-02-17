SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the great variety in assemblies, electronics, materials, and crystals available for scintillation detectors, it can be a challenge to find the right fit for your application. Berkeley Nucleonics, works directly with detector manufacturer Scionix in the Netherlands to provide state-of-the-art configurations that are tailored to meet a broad range of requirements. The focus is on acting as the coordinator between your technical specifications and the instrument that will ultimately fit your needs. Please consider reviewing our new webpage on scintillation detector nomenclature. Model IDs can be difficult to understand at first. For instance, a 51B51/2M refers to a 51mm diameter, 51 mm height (2"x2") NaI(Tl) crystal integrally mounted to a PMT with a 2 inch diameter, fitted with an external solid μ-metal shield. Being able to understand this nomenclature will drastically improve the ability to interface with our nuclear specialists, and ensure the best support possible. We can offer a wide variety of scintillators to be housed within your detector. Each material has its own set of physical properties, performance metrics, and (potentially) necessary adjustments to the model. For instance, NaI is hygroscopic, and thus requires additional protection from water damage in the form of an epoxy seal.
