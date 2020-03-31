TORONTO, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Payment Solutions (Berkeley), a leading global payments solution provider, announced today a discount that will offer new clients all services at-cost. The discount is aimed to help companies implement payment programs that will aid in reaching sales goals, support their employees and reduce company costs. This applies to all service fees including production, management and implementation.
"This is a difficult time for everyone, but for many, their businesses—their livelihood—are suffering from significant financial loss. Many fear the financial loss to their employees and the loss of their customers. We want to help as much as we can," said Jonathon Hamburg, CEO and Founder of Berkeley.
Berkeley's payment solutions have allowed corporations to support their employees through real-time payments, businesses to pay suppliers through its Supplier Payments and create incentive & reward programs to maintain customer loyalty. Additionally, its payment solutions have provided governments and NGOs real-time relief to customers and constituents amid COVID-19.
"Our goal is to keep suppliers and partners busy, so they can avoid any financial impact to their employees," said Hamburg. "In these unprecedented times, it's important companies and organizations allocate their payments effectively and efficiently."
About Berkeley
Berkeley brings over a decade of experience offering fully branded, mass-payment solutions to corporations looking to disburse funds to customers, employees and suppliers via physical prepaid cards or virtual real-time payments. Berkeley provides end-to-end custom solutions, securely managing and sending funds while customizing user experiences and tracking results that drive successful outcomes. Berkeley provides services to corporations, governments and non-governmental organizations (NGO) in the Americas, Europe and Asia.
