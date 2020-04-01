DALLAS, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BAL, one of the world's leading corporate immigration law firms and a legal tech groundbreaker, today announced that Cobalt® was named a 2020 SIIA CODiE™ Award finalist in the Best Legal Solution category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology.
Cobalt is BAL's proprietary, and second to none, immigration case management system, providing real-time visibility into clients' immigration programs. Cobalt is a single platform that enables centralized program management to power companies' business initiatives. With Cobalt, BAL offers features such as the industry's first mobile app, allowing employees to monitor their cases anywhere, anytime. With advanced application of Optical Character Recognition (OCR), employees can upload documents, check case status, view milestones, and send secure messages from their phones. As a leader in legal technology, BAL and Cobalt are ahead of the curve in enhancing client experience through Robotic Process Automation (RPA), OCR and Computer Vision (CV) technologies.
Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Cobalt was honored as one of 150 finalists across the 40 business technology categories.
BAL CIO Vince DiMascio stated, "It is our honor to be recognized as a 2020 CODiE Award finalist. BAL is proud to have the opportunity to represent great clients and support their efforts around the world through an exceptional group of people in both our Legal and Products teams. Working together we can take on bigger and more meaningful challenges as we push ourselves to innovate and accomplish amazing things. This award is a credit to the relationships we keep and the hard work our people do every single day."
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists which account for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Business Technology category winners will be announced May 18 during an online winner announcement ceremony.
About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP
BAL is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and clients more successful. Established in 1980, the firm provides unmatched immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation such as its Cobalt® digital immigration services platform. In 2018, the firm formed a groundbreaking strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: www.balglobal.com.
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.