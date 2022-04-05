The new partnership will reduce VOIE costs, helping improve margins and streamline processes.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BeSmartee , the award-winning fintech firm and founder of modern digital mortgage platforms for financial institutions, today announced a new partnership and integration with MeasureOne, the leading consumer-permissioned data platform. Through the partnership, BeSmartee's network of lenders will be able to further expedite the mortgage process with MeasureOne's automated income and employment verification capabilities. The companies plan to develop additional solutions that will help streamline the application process, expanding to new consumer datasets as the mortgage industry grows increasingly digital.
BeSmartee's lender base will be able to plug in to MeasureOne's extensive coverage of US payroll providers and employers, creating an automated and credentialed experience for borrowers. Lenders on the BeSmartee platform will now be able to deliver to their borrowers a secure, streamlined process for pulling in paystubs, employment information and other data points necessary in the mortgage approval process. This automated process will reduce the number of conditions borrowers have to satisfy while simultaneously reducing human error and time to approval.
"With industry-leading coverage and consumer privacy at the forefront of their values, MeasureOne is the perfect verification partner for us as we continue to pave the way for a better digital mortgage experience," said Tim Nguyen, co-founder and CEO of BeSmartee. "As we look to the future, MeasureOne has the capability to grow with us, building out new data domains and verifications as we find innovative ways to improve the mortgage experience for both borrowers and lenders.
As the mortgage business continues to undergo rapid digital transformation, lenders need to deliver efficient and streamlined solutions that expedite loan processing while maintaining accuracy and customer privacy. With MeasureOne's consumer-permissioned data model, borrowers will now control exactly how much of their data is being used and who it's being shared with.
"BeSmartee has been a pioneer at the forefront of digital innovation in the mortgage industry, leveraging bleeding edge technology to simplify the mortgage underwriting process and we are thrilled to be working with them as their exclusive verification partner," said Elan Amir, CEO of MeasureOne. "The leadership team at BeSmartee understands the growing need for future-proof and consumer-oriented data solutions and we are looking forward to scaling our partnership to help them grow within the industry."
MeasureOne currently has over 6,000 data sources spanning multiple geographies, industries and institutions. Its industry-agnostic approach to consumer-permissioned data enables the expansion of new data sources, giving businesses a future-proof solution that can scale with growing needs of any business.
To learn more about MeasureOne's consumer-permissioned data solutions, please visit http://www.besmartee.com.
About MeasureOne
Leading consumer-permissioned data platform, MeasureOne, is transforming the way businesses can access and leverage consumer data for growth and innovation. MeasureOne provides unmatched coverage with a growing list of 6000+ data sources and multiple geographies across a range of data domains that include income, employment, education, insurance, and more. Its extensible platform makes MeasureOne infinitely scalable without compromising consumer privacy and control over personal online data. Data you want. Data you trust. Consumer Approved. For more information, visit http://www.measureone.com.
About BeSmartee:
Leading fintech firm BeSmartee delivers award-winning digital mortgage platforms for banks, credit unions and non-bank lending institutions. BeSmartee delivers a complete digital mortgage experience that goes deeper into the origination process, faster. With BeSmartee, mortgages are now easy, fast and transparent for consumers, lenders and investors. For more information, visit http://www.besmartee.com.
