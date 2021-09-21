HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sep. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BeSmartee, an award-winning fintech firm and developer of leading digital mortgage platforms, announced today an integration with Black Knight's Surefire, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation system for the mortgage industry.
The integration will sync data between the Surefire CRM and the BeSmartee Mortgage Point-of-Sale (POS) platform, improving the overall borrower experience through the ability to:
- Set personalized marketing automation workflows
- Deploy interactive content to walk borrowers through each stage of the application process
Through the Surefire CRM and BeSmartee Mortgage POS integration, lenders will also be able to access Surefire's intuitive workflows and award-winning mortgage content library to help:
- Accelerate lead management
- Build lifelong customer loyalty
- Grow their referral network
- Close more loans
"We are truly thrilled to offer our clients an integrated Surefire CRM experience — one that will help them better manage the customer relationship to win new business, earn repeat business and set themselves apart from the competition," said Veronica Nguyen, Co-founder and Executive Vice President of BeSmartee.
"Black Knight is committed to providing streamlined capabilities that help lenders connect with borrowers and cultivate ongoing relationships with them," said Erik Enright, Managing Director, Black Knight Origination Technologies. "Integrating the Surefire CRM and BeSmartee POS will help mutual clients engage and educate their borrowers from application to post-close with industry-leading marketing automation and dynamic content."
About BeSmartee
Leading Fintech firm BeSmartee® disrupts the financial services industry with its award-winning, web-based digital mortgage platforms for banks, credit unions and non-bank lending institutions. BeSmartee delivers a complete digital mortgage experience that goes deeper into the origination process to help lenders close faster — making a once-cumbersome experience easy, fast and transparent for all.
