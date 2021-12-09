HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --BeSmartee, award-winning fintech firm and developer of leading digital mortgage platforms, has announced today a live partner integration with LodeStar, an award-winning compliance-driven mortgage fee data provider.
The partnership will allow BeSmartee the ability to seamlessly pull fees to populate the loan estimate and closing costs for products, a solution to the manual fee-quoting process typically dependent on the lender, property, etc.
Key benefits to lenders:
- Generate fees instantly
- Quotes are 100% guaranteed for accuracy
- Simple and streamlined process
- TRID compliant
- Ability to process more loans for faster growth
"We are excited to partner with LodeStar," said BeSmartee EVP and Co-founder Veronica Nguyen. "Through our integration, lenders who partner with BeSmartee will be able to instantly generate accurate quotes for title agent fees, title premiums, transfer taxes and recording fees from within the BeSmartee Mortgage Point-of-Sale (POS) platform."
"The biggest beneficiary of the LodeStar and BeSmartee partnership is the lender using the BeSmartee platform," said Jim Paolino, CEO and Founder of LodeStar. "In addition to the time and cost benefits they're already realizing just by using BeSmartee, they'll now see those efficiencies and savings extended into the fee-quoting process, as well as gaining additional clarity from the entire transaction."
About BeSmartee
Leading Fintech firm BeSmartee® disrupts the financial services industry with its award-winning, web-based digital mortgage platforms for banks, credit unions and non-bank lending institutions. BeSmartee delivers a complete digital mortgage experience that goes deeper into the origination process to help lenders convert higher and close faster — making a once-cumbersome experience easy, fast and transparent for all.
About LodeStar
LodeStar is a Philadelphia based company specializing in compliance tools for the mortgage and title insurance industries. LodeStar's Loan Estimate Calculator provides accurate closing cost estimates for all 50 states including title insurance premiums, transfer taxes, municipal recording charges and settlement services fees. Lenders can manage all of their providers' fees from a single platform across their entire network and securely send title orders. More information can be found at http://www.lodestarss.com or by emailing sales@lssoftwaresolutions.com.
