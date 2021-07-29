HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BeSmartee, award-winning fintech firm and leading developer of modern digital mortgage platforms, is delighted to announce its premier event sponsorship of the 4-day Experience Summit, taking place at the Lido House Hotel in Newport Beach from Saturday, July 31 to Tuesday, August 3.
A production of Insellerate— The mortgage industry's most innovative Customer Experience Platform (CEP) which delivers Lead Management, Sales Enablement, Engagement, a Robust Mortgage Specific Content Library, and Data Intelligence all in one comprehensive and highly scalable platform — will combine speaker and customer presentations, whiteboard sessions and exciting group activities designed to spark authentic conversation and connection between mortgage lenders and technology providers.
"We are thrilled that BeSmartee will be joining us as a platinum sponsor for the Insellerate Experience Summit and truly love our partnership with them," said Josh Friend, CEO at Insellerate. "There's no better way to understand how to help lenders deliver a superior customer experience than to work with a point of sale solution like BeSmartee, one that's integrated with our innovative platform, creating customers for life."
BeSmartee CEO and Co-founder Tim Nguyen is slated to speak on Tuesday, August 3 at 10:15 a.m. Attendees will also be able to hear from a roster of distinguished speakers, including Insellerate CEO Josh Friend, Capital Market Consultant Rob Chrisman, Fintech and Digital Technologist Expert Mark Foley, Sales Boomerang CEO and Co-founder Alex Kutsishin, Nexlevel Advisors President Michael Hammond, JD, CMT, and more.
The event is also supported by Active Prospect, Anomaly Squared, Sales Boomerang and RateMarketplace.
To meet with BeSmartee at the Insellerate Experience Summit, email sales@besmartee.com or call (888) 276-1579.
In October, BeSmartee looks forward to attending the MBA Annual Conference in San Diego, California. Further information about BeSmartee and its upcoming attendance at MBA Annual will become available closer to the event.
About BeSmartee
Leading fintech firm BeSmartee disrupts the financial services industry with its award-winning digital mortgage platforms for banks, credit unions and non-bank lending institutions.
BeSmartee delivers a complete digital mortgage experience that goes deeper and faster into the origination process to help lenders improve their front and back office efficiencies to process more loans in less time.
High-speed lending cycles (application to appraisal in 15 minutes)
Greater cost savings (close 10 days faster than the industry average)
Refined user experience for originators and borrowers (91% conversion rate)
The once-cumbersome mortgage experience is now easy, fast and transparent for both consumers and lenders.
- Visit our website: http://www.besmartee.com
- Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/besmartee/
- Read our blog: https://www.besmartee.com/blog
About Insellerate
Insellerate helps lenders close more loans through better borrower engagement. The mortgage industry's most innovative Customer Experience Platform (CEP) which delivers Lead Management, Sales Enablement, Engagement, a Robust Mortgage Specific Content Library, and Data Intelligence all in one comprehensive and highly scalable platform. Insellerate delivers dynamic technology, strategy, and content for every channel of your business to ensure engagement throughout the customer journey, whether it be with your borrowers, referral partners, or any other party to the loan transaction.
This dynamic enterprise solution seamlessly fits into your tech stack (Phone integration, POS, LOS, Servicing system, Data enrichment) due to our advanced API connectivity, modern design, and open architecture. Gone are the days of managing multiple and separate systems (CRM, marketing automation, lead management, and more) and having your data trapped in data silos. This innovative platform allows you to provide your internal and external customers timely, relevant information based on data intelligence to build repeatable outcomes at each stage of the customer's journey. For more information, visit http://www.insellerate.com or call 855-973-1646.
