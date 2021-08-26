HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BeSmartee, award-winning fintech company and leading software developer of modern digital mortgage platforms, is pleased to announce that CEO and Co-founder Tim Nguyen has been recognized as a finalist for the "Best Small Tech CEO" category in the High Tech Awards (HTA) presented by Octane OC.
BeSmartee is committed to improving the mortgage experience for lenders and borrowers with its end-to-end digital mortgage platform. The company's innovative approach to mortgage lending has led to several major developments, such as:
- Achieved a 100% customer retention rate
- Expanded customer base by 50%
- Reached an industry best 91% conversion rate
- Recognized innovation by the American Business Awards - Stevie Awards and HousingWire's Tech 100 Awards
Each company was interviewed and evaluated by Octane's HTA Committee and selected for their outstanding business achievements. For the Best Small Technology CEO category, nominees are compared based on their management model, how they motivate their employees and their involvement in the OC community.
"It's a big honor to be recognized as a finalist for the Best Small Tech CEO in the 2021 High Tech Awards," said Tim Nguyen, CEO and Co-founder of BeSmartee. "It's amazing to not only have the support of other entrepreneurs and the Octane community, but also the BeSmartee family. Our people and core values are what sets us apart, and enables us to innovate and differentiate our digital mortgage technology. I look forward to continuing to contribute to Orange County's technological innovation."
This year marks the 28th year of the HTA, recognizing more than 40 finalists across 11 categories. The 2021 High Tech Awards will take place Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. PDT at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California.
About BeSmartee
BeSmartee is a leading fintech firm, disrupting the financial services industry with its award-winning, web-based digital mortgage platforms for banks, credit unions and non-bank lending institutions.
BeSmartee delivers a complete digital mortgage experience that goes deeper into the origination process to help lenders convert higher and close faster — making a once-cumbersome experience easy, fast and transparent for all.
About High Tech Awards
The High Tech Awards (HTA) aims to celebrate and recognize individuals and companies who make Orange County, California a center of technology and medical technology innovation. As we emerge from a global healthcare crisis, Orange County has once again proved that it is an epicenter of innovation and leadership. Learn more about High Tech Awards at https://octaneoc.org/high-tech-awards/
About Octane OC
Octane drives innovation and growth by connecting people, resources and capital. Our members represent Orange County technology and medical technology entrepreneurs, investors, universities, small to mid-size businesses and strategic advisors.
Our mission is to create 55,000+ high-paying technology jobs in Southern California by 2030 through our accelerator LaunchPad as well as our platform Octane Enterprise Solutions (OES). In addition, Octane hosts dozens of programs throughout the year and has direct access to capital and partners. For more information, visit https://octaneoc.org/
