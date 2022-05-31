The Women in Tech Mentorship Program strives to promote diversity and inclusion in computer programming. Participants work closely with BeSmartee employees to develop essential skills that help them thrive in their careers.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BeSmartee, an award-winning software provider and founder of digital mortgage platforms, is thrilled to commend the Women in Tech Scholarship awardees on their remarkable achievement and successful completion of the mentorship program. Coordinated in partnership with LearningFuze development boot camp and coding school, the mentorship program started in 2020 with the aim to support women pursuing careers in programming.
Lyn Kim and Lindsey Laveirge, this year's scholarship winners, completed a 14-week intensive course on web development. Each paired with one of BeSmartee's software developers, who worked closely with them throughout the course of the program.
"Attending LFZ was one of the toughest and most rewarding learning experiences I've ever had," said Kim. "I've acquired so many valuable skills during my time here and feel prepared for the job market! I appreciate BeSmartee and LFZ for supporting my career-changing journey, and am grateful for LFZ team and my mentors for this program. Having mentors, who've already navigated changes in their own careers, guide me through mine was immensely encouraging. I feel empowered to become a future mentor to pay forward everything I've received through this opportunity."
BeSmartee mentor Matt Geller, a LearningFuze alumnus himself, said "mentoring is an immensely rewarding experience. Meeting with my mentees was always the highlight of my week. It was impressive to witness their progress from week to week. Lindsey went from learning call functions to designing and implementing her own full-stack application. Lyn's journey to becoming a developer was equally impressive."
Geller went on to say how much the program benefits both mentors and mentees, "as a mentor, I was in the unique position to offer advice tailored specifically to what my mentees were going through at the time."
The mentorship program is built upon BeSmartee's core company values and inspires attendees to be fearless, committed, excellent and selfless in the pursuit of their careers.
"When I first spoke with Lindsey and Lyn, I knew they'd be outstanding students at LearningFuze and great mentees for the Women In Tech Mentorship program. A mentorship is as valuable as what you put into it, and I'm happy to see that they both put in their absolute best. The passion, commitment, and optimism they demonstrated during the program speaks volumes about their future, which is no doubt bright and full of opportunities," said BeSmartee mentorship program leader and lead UX engineer Mark Martinez.
The Women in Tech Scholarship and Mentorship program is a key part of BeSmartee's diversity and inclusion initiative. To learn more about BeSmartee's commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in the finance technologies industry, contact noel.leon@besmartee.com.
###
About BeSmartee
Leading fintech firm BeSmartee is transforming the financial services industry with its award-winning, web-based digital mortgage platforms for banks, credit unions and non-bank lending institutions. BeSmartee delivers a complete digital mortgage experience that goes deeper into the origination process to help lenders convert higher and close faster — making a once-tedious and paper-laden experience fast, easy and transparent for all. For more information, visit http://www.besmartee.com.
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/besmartee/
Read our blog: https://www.besmartee.com/blog
About LearningFuze
LearningFuze is the top-rated coding bootcamp in Southern California. Their full-stack development program is a 14-week intensive that teaches front-end and back-end programming including; JavaScript, React, Node.js, PostgreSQL, HTML, CSS, Amazon Web Services, Git/GitHub, the Agile methodology and more. LearningFuze teaches students how to solve problems, think like a programmer and succeed in a workplace. In addition to their Web Development Program, LearningFuze offers a Coding Prep Class, UX/UI Classes, Part Time Web Development Classes and Career Services both at the campus in Irvine and virtually. Learn more at https://learningfuze.com/.
Media Contact
Sabrina Park, BeSmartee, (888) 519-8881, sabrina@besmartee.com
SOURCE BeSmartee