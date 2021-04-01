HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Apr. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BeSmartee, leading software provider and founder of modern digital mortgage platforms for financial institutions, announced today that it has enhanced its in-app paid appraisal feature to help lenders move faster in a purchase-dominated market.
With year-over-year growth in purchase applications and U.S. existing-home sales reaching their highest levels in 15 years, having an in-app paid appraisal feature is an opportunity for lenders to streamline operations and speed up production.
As the first fintech firm in the mortgage industry to have an end-to-end digital Mortgage POS platform, BeSmartee allows lenders to go from application to a paid appraisal in one 15-minute session, without having to log in to different systems.
"Ordering an appraisal is a key component when completing a home loan," said Vice President of Sales Mike Hinson. "Our in-app paid appraisal feature allows lenders to commit borrowers to their brand quickly, compliantly (PCI compliant) and ethically."
BeSmartee continues to innovate alongside lender partners to provide them with an edge over competitors — a mortgage POS platform built to optimize their front and back end operations.
