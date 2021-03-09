HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BeSmartee, leading software provider and founder of modern digital mortgage platforms for financial institutions, announced today that it has been named a HW Tech100 Mortgage winner.
According to HousingWire's release, the Tech100 program is a resource for housing professionals that lists the top fintech companies in the U.S. housing/finance sector, which "can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the problems that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face everyday."
BeSmartee's commitment to serving lenders and borrowers with an end-to-end digital mortgage experience that goes deeper and faster into the origination process has garnered the esteemed HW Tech100 award three times in succession.
Lenders have reported the benefits of implementing BeSmartee's Mortgage POS, including:
- High-speed lending cycles (application to appraisal in 15 minutes)
- Greater cost savings (close 10 days faster than the industry average)
- Refined user experience for originators and borrowers (91% conversion rate)
In the last year, BeSmartee has seen a 100% customer retention rate and expansion of its key customer base by 50%. With its recent investment by M33 Growth, the company looks to continue accelerating growth, driving customer success and fueling product innovation.
"2020 was a year of digital explosion in the mortgage space that will define the next decade of mortgage innovation. What was a desire to digitize in prior years became a necessity for both borrowers and lenders," said Tim Nguyen, CEO and Co-founder of BeSmartee. "The pandemic, coupled with low interest rates and an insatiable appetite for home buying, led to borrower demand, breaking records with new originations landing at approximately $4 Trillion. All of our clients were able to serve their borrowers digitally, yielding not only record profits, but higher quality loans and a better borrower experience, and most importantly, the ability to support borrowers to refinance into lower rates during a much needed time."
"After the uncertainty and unpredictability of last year, we expected a greater adoption of technology. However, these 100 real estate and mortgage companies took digital disruption to a whole new level and propelled a complete digital revolution, leaving a digital legacy that will impact borrowers, clients and companies for years to come," said Brena Nath, HousingWire's HW+ Managing Editor. "Knowing what these companies were able to navigate and overcome, we're excited to announce this year's list of the most innovative technology companies serving the mortgage and real estate industries."
To view the full list of this year's HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-the-2021-hw-tech100-mortgage-winners/.
About BeSmartee
Leading Fintech firm BeSmartee disrupts the financial services industry with its award-winning, web-based digital mortgage platforms for banks, credit unions, and non-bank lending institutions. BeSmartee delivers a complete digital mortgage experience that goes deeper into the origination process to help lenders convert higher and close faster — making a once-cumbersome experience easy, fast, and transparent for all.
