HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BeSmartee, a recognized leader in digital mortgage lending platforms, wins a Gold Digital Process Automation Solution Stevie® Award for its wholesale third-party origination (TPO) solution.
The 2022 Stevie® New Product Awards consider all product management, product development, product engineering, manufacturing and other products and services released in the U.S.A. since January 1, 2020. BeSmartee's TPO platform is recognized as being the first and only third-party originator platform for wholesale lenders and brokers.
BeSmartee's automated TPO platform streamlines submission, processing and fulfillment to accelerate lending cycles, maximize broker productivity and increase wholesale lending profitability. The solution integrates directly into lenders' point-of-sale (POS) and loan origination system (LOS) for a complete, end-to-end digital wholesale lending experience. More than 5,000 brokers already use BeSmartee's TPO, and the company expects continued growth as the digital transformation carries on.
"In our digitally-driven world, the word 'innovative' is thrown around a lot. But few fintechs can truly claim to be. This award recognizes our platform as being the best TPO for wholesale lenders," says Veronica Nguyen, Executive Vice President and Co-Founder of BeSmartee. "We owe it all to our dedicated team, who look forward to continuing to pioneer digital solutions that enhance the lending experience for both lenders and borrowers."
About BeSmartee
Leading fintech firm BeSmartee is transforming the financial services industry with its award-winning, web-based digital mortgage platforms for banks, credit unions and non-bank lending institutions. BeSmartee delivers a complete digital mortgage experience that goes deeper into the origination process to help lenders convert higher and close faster — making a once-tedious and paper-laden experience fast, easy and transparent for all. For more information, visit http://www.besmartee.com.
