New products and services nominated in The American Business Awards® were included in a public vote for favorite new products. The winners of each category received a crystal People's Choice Stevie Award. BeSmartee won for the category of Digital Process Automation.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BeSmartee's Wholesale TPO platform takes home the 2022 People's Choice Stevie® Award for the category of Digital Process Automation Solutions. More than 46,000 votes were cast in the 2022 worldwide public vote.
BeSmartee is recognized as a true innovator of digital mortgage automation. The company's Third-Party Originator (TPO) platform for wholesale lenders and brokers is the first and only solution of its kind. The platform automates submission, processing and fulfillment to accelerate the lending cycle, maximize broker productivity and increase profitability.
BeSmartee's platform integrates directly into lenders' Mortgage Point-of-Sale (POS) and loan origination system (LOS) for a complete digital wholesale lending solution. More than 5,000 brokers already use BeSmartee's TPO, and the company expects continued growth as lenders continue to automate their operations.
Wholesale lenders have a lot of competition. Brokers and other third-party originators also have strategic partnerships with banks and credit unions, so they have a variety of flexible loan options to offer customers. A TPO platform enables wholesale lenders to expand and improve relationships with their broker network and gives originators automated tools that move mortgages through the pipeline efficiently.
"To have not only won a Gold Stevie, but the People's Choice Award as well, is extremely rewarding," said Tim Nguyen, CEO. "BeSmartee's mission is to create the most efficient and scalable digital solutions that make the entire mortgage lending experience as frictionless as possible – for borrowers and lenders alike. This award validates the contributions of our amazing team, and inspires us to continue pursuing our mission to make mortgages easy, fast and transparent."
See all of this year's People Choice Stevie® Award winners here, and all the American Business Award winners here.
About BeSmartee
Leading fintech firm BeSmartee is transforming the financial services industry with its award-winning, web-based digital mortgage platforms for banks, credit unions and non-bank lending institutions. BeSmartee delivers a complete digital mortgage experience that goes deeper into the origination process to help lenders convert higher and close faster — making a once-tedious and paper-laden experience fast, easy and transparent for all. For more information, visit http://www.besmartee.com.
