TOKYO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke Inc. ("Bespoke"), creators of the first AI-powered chatbot developed specifically for emergency response, today announced the launch of "BeAssist." BeAssist enables small businesses across the world to create their own AI (Artificial Intelligence) chatbot in three simple steps to recover more quickly from the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.
With BeAssist, customers of small companies can quickly and easily access important store information including shopping hours during the lockdown, delivery and curbside pickup options. Through a chat interface on their mobile phones or widget on the homepage of a local business, customers connect instantly to BeAssist and receive answers to their questions in real time. Businesses stay engaged with customers and receive deep insights about their clients, questions and concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Wondering when your local shop will reopen or if they offer delivery or curbside pick-up? BeAssist will give you the answer right away," says Akemi Tsunagawa, founder and CEO of Bespoke. "Our high-performance AI platform was developed from the ground up to serve the specific needs during emergencies, providing people with the timely info and guidance they need in these tough times. For this new service, we combined our expertise in emergency communication and the tourism industry to now support local businesses and increase sales during these challenging months."
For more information, please visit the BeAssist website at https://www.be-spoke.io/beassist/ or request a demo at info@be-spoke.io.
About Bespoke Inc.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Bespoke Inc. is the world's leading developer of multilingual Artificial Intelligence solutions serving the travel and tourism industry. Bespoke provides solutions to major airports, cities and transport authorities to aid in congestion management, emergency communication and driving in-market spend. Bespoke's partners include the Narita International Airport, Sendai International Airport, the Tokyo Metro, JR East's Tokyo Station, the Mie Prefecture, Holiday Inn and Sofitel Hotels & Resorts. Bespoke has also developed a chatbot to combat the current coronavirus pandemic for use in Japan and globally. As of January 2020, over 12 million travelers interact with Bespoke's Chatbot annually.
Related Images
beassist.png
BeAssist
Easy access for customers to get important info instantly. Businesses stay engaged for a quick recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.
Related Links