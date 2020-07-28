NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke Post, the leading subscription and e-commerce service delivering curated goods and guidance, today announced they are doubling their initial commitment of $10 million to a new goal of purchasing $20 million of products from emerging brands and small manufacturers disrupted by COVID-19.
"We started Bespoke Post to help people discover the under-the-radar, unique, and downright awesome brands we love," said Bespoke Post co-founder Rishi Prabhu. "But with the disruption caused by COVID-19, emerging brands and small manufacturers are at serious risk. That's why we're doubling down on pledging our support during this new challenge."
Since the launch of the Support Small Initiative in March 2020, Bespoke Post has connected with over 700 new brands, placed over 500 orders from small businesses, and purchased $13 million worth of products.
After exceeding their goal to spend $10 million by March 2021 in only four months, Bespoke Post is increasing their pledge to keep up with demand and further support consumer's efforts to champion independent businesses.
"We've been blown away by the overwhelmingly positive response to our original Support Small Initiative," said co-founder Steve Szaronos. "We wholeheartedly appreciate our loyal customers who keep returning to us to support small brands, and we are proud to be able to issue $20 million of new purchase orders to help keep the wheels turning."
If you are or know of a small brand, please let Bespoke Post know at merch@bespokepost.com. Learn more about the Support Small Initiative at bespokepost.com/support-small.
ABOUT BESPOKE POST
Launched in 2011, Bespoke Post is a New York City-based startup delivering thoughtfully curated goods and guidance through a monthly subscription service and e-commerce shop.