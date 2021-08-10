TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Data Archiving Data Quadrant Awards, naming three vendors as gold medalists. The following vendors are winners according to the feedback provided by their end-users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey. Vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner:
- Mimecast Cloud Archive
- Bloomberg Vault
- Barracuda Cloud Archiving Service
What makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant different?
The study involves gathering intelligence on user satisfaction with both product features and the experience with the vendor. Aggregated emotional response ratings are included in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation to create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product – all from the software users' point of view. SoftwareReviews calls this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.
With a Net Emotional Footprint of +96, Mimecast Cloud Archive ranked strongly for including remarkable quality features. Bloomberg Vault received a Net Emotional Footprint of +88 and exceeded user expectations in providing multiple options from a native proprietary format to industry-standard generic format to restore or import onto any target system. Barracuda Cloud Archiving Service received a Net Emotional Footprint of +95 and exceeded user expectations in providing long-term data retention.
Data Archiving users were most satisfied with data encryption features and most dissatisfied with the lack of availability and quality of training.
About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:
SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at https://www.softwarereviews.com.
About SoftwareReviews:
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, an IT research and advisory firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.
For more information, please contact:
Sufyan Al-Hassan
Senior PR Coordinator
1 (888) 670-8889 ext. 2418
Media Contact
Sufyan Al-Hassan, Info-Tech Research Group, 1 (888) 670-8889, salhassan@infotech.com
SOURCE SoftwareReviews