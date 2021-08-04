TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Digital Workplace Emotional Footprint Awards, naming five vendors as Champions. The following vendors are champions according to the feedback provided by their users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey:
- Interact
- Powell 365
- LumApps
- Asana
- Workgrid
SoftwareReviews' Net Emotional Footprint measures high-level user sentiment. It aggregates emotional ratings from 26 provocative questions, creating a powerful indicator of the overall user feeling toward the vendor and the product.
Interact, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +93, ranked strongly on being caring and effective. Powell 365 received a Net Emotional Footprint of +95 and exceeded user expectations in being progressive in keeping pace with market directions and trends. With a Net Emotional Footprint of +93, LumApps performed well overall, mainly saving time for their vendors.
Asana, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +90, received user appreciation for being respectful. With a Net Emotional Footprint of +93, Workgrid helped users with strategy and innovation.
In general, Digital Workplace users were most satisfied with vendors providing remarkable service experiences. However, the users were most dissatisfied with vendors' over-promising.
What Is the Emotional Footprint Diamond?
The Emotional Footprint Diamond illustrates the customer experience with software vendors and a complex relationship spanning procurement, implementation, service, and support. The Net Emotional Footprint of a vendor is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software user's point of view. The data published in the Emotional Footprint Diamond is collected from real end-users through authentic software review surveys and meticulously verified. The survey uses standard net promoter scoring (positive percentage minus negative percentage) to arrive at the Net Emotional Footprint score. These skillfully crafted survey questions are informed by two decades of IT research and advisory. Vendors with top user scores receive the Emotional Footprint Award. The Emotional Footprint Awards, an initiative proudly founded in 100% user-review data, is free of traditional components such as market presence and analyst opinion, which are opaque in nature and may be influenced by vendor pressure, financial or otherwise.
About SoftwareReviews:
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, an IT research and advisory firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.
