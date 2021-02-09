TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has published its 2021 Document Management Systems Data Quadrant Awards, naming five vendors as Gold Medalists. The following vendors are leaders according to the feedback provided by their users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey. Vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner:
- Huddle
- ShakeSpeare Software Suite
- Dokmee Document Management Solution
- Document Locator
- eFileCabinet
"Document Management Systems are among the most important technologies for Enterprise Digitization strategies. This typically warrants high demand and, naturally, high market saturation. Market entry for new platforms is not so easy as this software is relatively complex to build and has to be extremely well integrated into the existing enterprise environment. In our SoftwareReviews' Document Management Systems Data Quadrant, Microsoft SharePoint scored relatively low in most categories, but it is still the most widely used too because it is part of Office 365 and the file storage backbone for MS Teams and other office apps," said Igor Ikonnikov, research director, Info-Tech Research Group.
The growing number of digital documents and the speed of question/answer transactions may drastically change this situation. Not finding the right document at the right time is as bad as not having this document at all. Hence, weigh your requirements vs available options carefully before making your final decision on the Document Management software selection. Have a great Digital Transformation!
What makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant different?
The study involves gathering intelligence on user satisfaction with both product features and the experience with the vendor. Aggregated emotional response ratings are included in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation to create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product – all from the software users' point of view. SoftwareReviews calls this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.
Huddle, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +98, scored top product in many areas, exceeding user expectations in searchability and quality of features. ShakeSpeare Software Suite, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +94 was ranked highly for document sharing and quality of features. Dokmee DMS with a Net Emotional Footprint of +98 performed well on security and access control.
Document Locator, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +96, ranked strongly on vendor support. eFileCabinet, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +97, excelled in document hosting.
In general, Document Management Systems software users were most satisfied with document hosting, document sharing, ease of implementation, vendor support, and quality of features – and were most dissatisfied with indexing and classification, metrics, and reporting.
About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:
SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at https://www.softwarereviews.com.
About SoftwareReviews:
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, an IT research and advisory firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.
