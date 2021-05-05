TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 E-Signature Data Quadrant Awards, naming three vendors as gold medalists. The following vendors are leaders according to the feedback provided by their end users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey. Vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner:
- eSign Genie
- Zoho Sign
- SignRequest
What makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant different?
The study involves gathering intelligence on user satisfaction with both product features and the experience with the vendor. Aggregated emotional response ratings are included in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy , and innovation to create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product – all from the software users' point of view. SoftwareReviews calls this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.
eSign Genie, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +93, scored top product in many areas, exceeding user expectations in mobility. With a Net Emotional Footprint of +95, Zoho Sign ranked strongly on ease of IT administration and being user-friendly. SignRequest, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +84, excelled in e-signatures.
In general, E-Signature users were most satisfied with the ability to add a digital mark indicating agreement to the conditions and terms in a contract or document – and were most dissatisfied with quality and availability of training.
About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:
SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at https://www.softwarereviews.com.
About SoftwareReviews:
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, an IT research and advisory firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.
