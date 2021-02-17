TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 eCommerce Platforms Data Quadrant Awards, naming four vendors as gold medalists. The following vendors are leaders according to the feedback provided by their end users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey. Vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner:
- Salesforce B2B Commerce
- Shopify Plus
- Fastspring
- Salesforce B2C Commerce
"The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly accelerated the need for many organizations to take their selling efforts online. Deploying a strong e-commerce platform is where the rubber hits the road in transacting with your customers through digital channels," said Ben Dickie, research lead, Info-Tech Research Group.
"These platforms have an indispensable array of features, from product catalog and cart management to payment processing to detailed transaction analytics. Our recent Data Quadrant in e-commerce solutions provides a compelling snapshot of the ever-growing list of popular players. Whether you need a B2C-centric platform such as Shopify or a platform that can also handle B2B use cases well such as Magento, this quadrant will help you make the right decision when it comes to enabling great digital commerce experiences for your customers," said Dickie.
What makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant different?
The study involves gathering intelligence on user satisfaction with both product features and the experience with the vendor. Aggregated emotional response ratings are included in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation to create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product – all from the software users' point of view. SoftwareReviews calls this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.
Salesforce B2B Commerce, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +90, scored top product in many areas, exceeding user expectations in reporting and analytics. Shopify Plus, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +91 was ranked highly for order management and shopping cart management. Fastspring with a Net Emotional Footprint of +78 performed well on microsite management, payment processing, and retargeting capabilities. Salesforce B2C Commerce, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +82, ranked strongly on content management.
In general, eCommerce Platforms software users were most satisfied with payment processing – and were most dissatisfied with microsite management and availability and quality of training.
About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:
SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at https://www.softwarereviews.com.
About SoftwareReviews:
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, an IT research and advisory firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.
