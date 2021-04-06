TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 eDiscovery Emotional Footprint Awards, naming six vendors as Champions.
The following vendors are leaders according to the feedback provided by their users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey.
- Relativity
- Epiq
- DISCO
- Exterro
- D4
- Nuix
SoftwareReviews' Net Emotional Footprint measures high level user sentiment. It aggregates emotional ratings from 25 provocative questions, creating a powerful indicator of the overall user feeling toward the vendor and the product.
Relativity, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +95, exceeded user expectations in being trustworthy and transparent. Epiq, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +94, ranked high in many categories, including being efficient, fair, and providing users with client friendly policies. DISCO, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +92, performed well on being caring and effective.
Exterro, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +88, ranked strongly for being respectful and providing security protection. D4, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +88, excelled in saving time and integrity while being generous. Nuix, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +87, was well appreciated for over delivering.
In general, eDiscovery software users responded most favorably when asked about vendors' attitude toward strategy and innovation, and whether they were keeping pace with market directions and trends – and were most dissatisfied with vendors' over promising to deliver.
What Is the Emotional Footprint Diamond?
The Emotional Footprint Diamond illustrates the customer experience with software vendors and a complex relationship spanning procurement, implementation, service, and support. The Net Emotional Footprint of a vendor is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software user's point of view. The data published in the Emotional Footprint Diamond is collected from real end users through authentic software review surveys and meticulously verified. The survey uses standard net promoter scoring (positive percentage minus negative percentage) to arrive at the Net Emotional Footprint score. These skillfully crafted survey questions are informed by two decades of IT research and advisory. Vendors with top user scores receive the Emotional Footprint Award. The Emotional Footprint Awards, an initiative proudly founded in 100% user-review data, is free of traditional components such as market presence and analyst opinion, which are opaque in nature and may be influenced by vendor pressure, financial or otherwise.
About SoftwareReviews:
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, an IT research and advisory firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.
