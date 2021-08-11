TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Endpoint Protection Data Quadrant Awards, naming six vendors as gold medalists. The following vendors are winners according to the feedback provided by their end-users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey. Vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner:
- Malwarebytes Endpoint Detection and Response
- Acronis Cyber Protect
- Sophos Intercept X Endpoint
- Avast Business Endpoint Protection
- Webroot Business Endpoint Protection
- Blackberry Protect
What makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant different?
The study involves gathering intelligence on user satisfaction with both product features and the experience with the vendor. Aggregated emotional response ratings are included in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation to create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product – all from the software users' point of view. SoftwareReviews calls this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.
Malwarebytes Endpoint Detection and Response, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +91, ranked strongly on dynamic malware detection. Acronis Cyber Protect received a Net Emotional Footprint of +92 and exceeded user expectations by including a breadth of features. With a Net Emotional Footprint of +87, Sophos Intercept X Endpoint scored high on the capability to recover files removed and encrypted by ransomware. Avast Business Endpoint Protection received a Net Emotional Footprint of +90 and received user appreciation for endpoint security support to identify and block threats on Mac workstations.
Webroot Endpoint Protection, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +87, performed well on providing cross-platform support. Blackberry Protect received a Net Emotional Footprint of +91, includes dynamic malware detection.
Endpoint protection users were most satisfied with dynamic malware detection by adding heuristics to files to identify similarities with known malware and block it. However, the users were most dissatisfied with the lack of customization capabilities.
About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:
SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at https://www.softwarereviews.com.
About SoftwareReviews:
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, an IT research and advisory firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.
