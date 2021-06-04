NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dogs are finally having their day: hot off the press and straight from LA billboards, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Kishu Inu come to a non-custodial crypto exchange aggregator Swapzone (https://swapzone.io) and are now available for instant exchange. By adding $DOGE, $SHIB and $KISHU, Swapzone hopes to address the community's rising demand for dog-related digital assets that propel new Twitter and Reddit movements, attract high-profile investors with billions of dollars and shift the entire cultural paradigm of the crypto market.
Although sometimes taking a breather, animal-themed cryptocurrencies continue to shake the crypto space and provoke price moves with SpaceX launching a 2022 moon mission funded by Dogecoin, Elon Musk obsessing over Shiba Inu pups, Kishu Inu advertising on Times Square billboards in New York and, of course, Coinbase Pro listing DOGE.
Even without pioneering technologies, the assets sometimes happen to witness more uptrends in prices than those that have them, and together with a larger supply, all three of them manage to keep these crypto prices low, making it more accessible for the community.
As of now, they may not be solving real-life cases but with the support they receive from enthusiasts from all over the world, the digital assets might have everything in store to become one of the most widely-used cryptos one day, therefore, making it a priority for crypto exchange aggregators like Swapzone to empower the users with the best exchange rates for $DOGE, $SHIB and $KISHU instead of making them search for the most favourable ones on their own.
To rule out the ordeal part of the community's experience, the crypto exchange aggregator lists all the best crypto offers on a single page and integrates a bunch of filters to sort them so that it'd be easier to find not only the best exchange rates to convert BTC to DOGE but also the lowest exchange fees to, say, swap ETH to SHIB – all in the same interface.
"Tying up with prominent & reliable exchange platforms helps us to foster stronger communication between crypto communities and businesses as well as to achieve our primary goal of gearing our users up with a comprehensive crypto solution for getting any digital asset they want through converting their existing ones – whether it's more mainstream and conventional crypto like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano or Monero, or newfangled assets like DOGE, KISHU and SHIB," says Swapzone's CEO.
Operating since the very end of 2019, crypto exchange aggregator Swapzone strives to simplify the exchange process by providing a one-stop solution for finding the best instant crypto exchange deals on the market, ensuring transparency and convenience. Here are some of its features that will make the community's exchange experience smoother:
- Over 400 crypto assets & 15 crypto exchange services listed
- Exchange offers with only the best fixed and floating rates
- No custody, no registration, no extra service charges
- Detailed reviews on integrated exchange platforms
- In-house exchange through the services' APIs
- 24/7 email and live chat support
Cryptocurrency may become the future of finance but the question is not which exact asset is going to be in the lead but rather how to find an ultimate crypto solution to instantly exchange crypto depending on your needs, and that's where crypto exchange aggregators (https://swapzone.io) like Swapzone are taking the leap.
Media Contact
Karry G, Swapzone, +420 776850977, karry@swapzone.io
SOURCE Swapzone