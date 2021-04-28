BEST Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/BEST Inc.)

BEST Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/BEST Inc.)

 By BEST Inc.

HANGZHOU, China, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 16, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.best-inc.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ir@best-inc.com.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including express and freight delivery, supply chain management and last-mile services, truckload service brokerage, international logistics and financial services. BEST's mission is to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain in the new retail era by leveraging technology and business model innovation. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.    

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS

BEST Inc.

Investor Relations Team

E-mail: ir@best-inc.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Yang Song

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: best@tpg-ir.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail:  best@tpg-ir.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-inc-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2020-301278652.html

SOURCE BEST Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.