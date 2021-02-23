TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Project Portfolio Management Data Quadrant Awards, naming five vendors as gold medalists. The following vendors are leaders according to the feedback provided by their end users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey. Vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner:
- LiquidPlanner
- TeamDynamix Project Portfolio Management
- Mavenlink
- KeyedIn
- ONEPOINT Projects
"The problem many organizations have surrounding project portfolio management (PPM) is that they are looking for the silver bullet to ensure they are making the right decisions. However, it is common to see business departments operating in silos but competing for the same pool of resources," said, Teodora Simans, senior research analyst, Info-Tech Research Group. "This story is all too familiar, but what does this mean for selecting PPM software? Rather than getting lost in the number of features or data integrations, narrow in on what you need to support your decisions based on project priority and resource capacity. Look for software that allows you to configure easily with vendor support for needed customizations. The executive will be better-served by well-adopted simplicity than by exotic features that you don't use.".
What makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant different?
The study involves gathering intelligence on user satisfaction with both product features and the experience with the vendor. Aggregated emotional response ratings are included in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation to create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product – all from the software users' point of view. SoftwareReviews calls this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.
LiquidPlanner, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +96, scored top product in many areas, exceeding user expectations in business value created and product strategy and rate of improvement. TeamDynamix Project Portfolio Management, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +95 was ranked highly for vendor support and product portfolio management. Mavenlink with a Net Emotional Footprint of +91 performed well on project management and timesheet management. KeyedIn, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +90, ranked strongly on vendor support. ONEPOINT Projects, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +83, excelled in resource planning.
In general, Project Portfolio Management software users were most satisfied with project management – and were most dissatisfied with mobile and "what if" analysis.
About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:
SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at https://www.softwarereviews.com.
About SoftwareReviews:
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, an IT research and advisory firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.
