NEVADA CITY, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best Sanitizers, Inc., a leader in hand hygiene and sanitation products for the food processing industry, is inviting industry professionals to visit their new website: http://www.bestsanitizers.com. The user-friendly, modern design offers customers and distributors easy navigation to find the quality products and information they're looking for.
"We strive to provide our customers with the information and resources they need in order to choose the best products for their facilities." states Antonia Bellucci, Best Sanitizers' Marketing Manager. "We are excited to launch an easy-to-use website for users to explore all of our products and services."
Created to provide product information as well as industry happenings, the new comprehensive website includes a new Best Sanitizers Blog, where users can learn the challenges of the food industry through educational articles. Customers can stay up to date with Best Sanitizers, Inc.'s latest products and services through posted company news updates and announcements.
Best Sanitizers products are used in over 10,000 food processing facilities in the U.S and Canada. Its Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizer, Alpet® D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer, Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizing Wipes, Alpet® Sanitizing Soaps and Alpet® E3 Plus Hand Sanitizer Spray are staples throughout the industry.
About Best Sanitizers, Inc.:
Since 1995, Best Sanitizers, Inc. has been providing the Food Processing, Janitorial Sanitation and Healthcare industries with the highest quality hand soaps, hand sanitizers, surface sanitizers and dispensing options available. In addition, Best Sanitizers offers cleaning and sanitizing equipment including footwear sanitizing units, boot scrubbers, doorway foamers, drain foaming accessories, and proportioning and dispensing equipment. You will find our products helping processors large and small reduce the risk of pathogens throughout the U.S.
Best Sanitizers was the first company to achieve an E3 rating for an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and the first to achieve a D2 rating for an alcohol/quat-based surface sanitizer for food contact surfaces. Best Sanitizers continues to explore new and innovative ways to deliver hand hygiene and surface sanitation solutions to the United States and Canada.
