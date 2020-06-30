HADERA, Israel, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon sellers looking to upgrade their online businesses can rely on Virtual Assistant Academy (VAA) Philippines, the world's only company specializing in Virtual Assistant (VA) services for Amazon sellers. In the dynamic Amazon marketplace where changes are happening all the time, VAA delivers high quality work to keep online sellers up-to-date with the latest tools, features and trends happening in the marketplace.
After their own Amazon business grew, founders Gilad and Hila Freimann quickly discovered they had a need for extra help in their daily Amazon operations. After a disappointing and fruitless search for a VA in the Philippines, VAA was born.
"We invest significant resources in our VAs, including a thorough screening and selection process, intensive month-long Amazon training for accepted candidates, ongoing professional development and a warm, supportive community," explains Freimann. "For Amazon sellers, hiring with VAA means partnering with a highly skilled and motivated Amazon VA who is committed to a long-term working relationship. You can rely on your VA as a dedicated employee who will deliver consistently high-quality work on an efficient, ongoing basis."
VAA Philippines will choose the best Amazon virtual assistant that possesses the skills and personality to best meet the goals of your business. Freimann outlines the following types of VAs they offer:
- Amazon Expert - has a thorough knowledge of daily operational needs of an Amazon business and Seller Central.
- PPC Specialist - has extensive knowledge of Amazon Sponsored Products practices.
- Qualified social media community manager - will assist sellers in running their social media pages and activities on a daily basis.
- Graphic design - is experienced with all graphic design aspects of running a store and also trained in the leading graphics software including Photoshop and Illustrator.
An Amazon seller who partnered with a VAA PPC specialist said in his review, "Once in a month or two I have a conversation with a manager from VAA to update them about new products coming in, and that's it. That was my goal! To have peace of mind for growth, knowing that somebody professional takes care of my advertising."
VAA specializes in locating, screening, training and supporting high quality Amazon VAs in the Philippines, and matching them after with Amazon sellers all over the world. VAA has Amazon trained VA's, PPC Specialists VA's, Social Media and Graphic Designers.
