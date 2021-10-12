NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the US, 2021 saw an increase of 3.1% in the web design services market. The average yearly growth of 4.4% between 2016 and 2021 brought the design services market to its current worth of $40.8 billion. As the web design and development market rises, good service providers will become harder to identify, and businesses will need to do good research to find the ones who will actualize their vision.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace that connects brands with agencies, has released the third quarterly (Q3) list of the top web design and development companies to hire. The list features experts in:

The top web design and development experts worldwide, according to DesignRush's Q3 list, are:

Brands can explore the top web design and development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Media Contact

Srdjan Rokvic, DesignRush, 8008565417, srdjan@designrush.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE DesignRush

NOTE: Facebook is currently experiencing technical issues which are preventing us from displaying comments at this time