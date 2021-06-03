LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BestApp.com, an in-depth guide for the latest mobile app reviews and technology trends, has announced the best ID theft protection apps of 2021. Researchers examined several essential features as a part of the selection process.
Each platform was required to offer credit fraud alerts and social media monitoring. Experts recommend platforms that make it easy for users to request a credit freeze and prevent identity thieves from opening new accounts. The mobile applications were also evaluated based on subscription plans, customer service, and pricing options.
"Consumers should consider ID theft protection apps that offer free trials before committing to one platform," says Chris Sindico, Communications Manager of BestApp.com. "Our in-depth guide features the most trusted solutions, must-have features, and tips for choosing the right app"
The top 3 picks from the leading ID theft protection platforms are IDShield, ID Watchdog, and IdentityForce. The guide also includes a summary table for users to compare best features and average in-app purchases. To access the complete list of best ID theft protection apps, please visit https://www.bestapp.com/id-theft/.
Best ID Theft Protection Apps of 2021
- IDShield — Top Pick
- ID Watchdog — Best Dark Web Monitoring
- IdentityForce — Best Free Trial
- LifeLock — Best Customer Service
- Identity Guard — Best for Social Media Monitoring
- PrivacyGuard — Best for Learning About ID Protection
- Zander Insurance — Lowest Monthly Fee
- ReliaShield — Best for Reimbursement
- IDnotify — Best for Parents
- Credit Sesame — Best for Protecting Credit
ABOUT BESTAPP.COM
BestApp.com is a leading online destination for reviews and technology trends. The platform provides research-based studies and carefully curated lists, which allow users to compare and find the best apps on the market. BestApp.com is managed by a team of tech industry professionals that aim to help consumers find the tools they need to live a more convenient and productive life. To learn more, visit https://www.bestapp.com/.
