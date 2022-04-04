One in 4 singles say other dating app users have asked them for money, and 36 percent were charmed by users with fake online personas.
LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BestApp.com, an in-depth guide for the latest mobile app reviews and technology trends, has published a recent survey report that examines dating app users and their experiences with online matchmaking services. The study also provides insight into how many singles have been involved in a scam, either as the perpetrator or the victim.
According to the survey, 26 percent of respondents say a dating app match asked them for money or financial assistance. Conversely, 13 percent of singles admit to sending money to someone they met online. While men and women report being targeted at almost equal rates, older adults are more likely to fulfill the requests. Nineteen percent of singles ages 45 to 55 sent money to other dating app users, and 16 percent of singles over 55 years old have done the same.
The study also indicates that 36 percent of online daters were catfished or deceived by users with fake identities. Likewise, singles18 to 24 years old are more likely to be victims of catfishing. Thirty-nine percent of younger adults say they were catfished, compared to 37 percent of users 35 to 44 years old and 36 percent of singles ages 25 to 34. In contrast,15 percent of respondents admit to catfishing other dating app users.
Additionally, dating app users also report other scams, such as bot accounts, blackmail, and fake apps. Fifteen percent of respondents say they created a dating profile on an app that turned out to be fake. Similarly, 28 percent of singles say they matched with automatically generated accounts instead of real people. Sixteen percent of users say they were blackmailed after sharing intimate photos or videos of themselves with people they met online.
Key findings show that one-third of respondents hate or dislike dating apps. However, 38 percent of singles with a negative opinion of apps say they don't have any other opportunities or ways to meet potential partners. Thirty-six percent of users admit that they continue online dating out of boredom, while 32 percent are optimistic that they will find a good match.
BestApp.com commissioned and paid for this study, which was administered via the online survey platform, Pollfish. All data found within this report derives from the survey, and appropriate respondents were selected using Pollfish's demographic filters and a screening question. This survey was conducted from March 18 to March 22, 2022 and was distributed to 1,250 Americans ages 18 and older who are single, divorced, or separated and currently use dating apps. The full report is available at https://www.bestapp.com/1-in-4-dating-app-users-say-matches-have-solicited-them-for-money/.
