OAK BROOK, Ill., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BestRx is proud to announce their Pharmacy Management Software is now integrated with Scriptera. The partnership provides independent pharmacies with an opportunity to easily increase their revenue by leveraging their own market-level data.
Scriptera was originally founded to create the most comprehensive and accessible compliance system in the pharmacy industry. As they began to manage data, they quickly realized there were many other ways they could offer support. Now, Scriptera identifies data opportunities for all their partners, unlocking as many untapped revenue streams as possible. This includes market-level data sales for pharmacies.
Pharmacies generate valuable market-level data every day, which is information related to a prescription, including the medication and prescriber information, the date it was prescribed and when it was filled, as well as the method of payment used. This data is bought behind the scenes already, whether the pharmacy is aware of it or not.
Through the new partnership, BestRx pharmacies are automatically enrolled in Scriptera's network, so they can begin receiving their fair share of their pharmacy's data sales. Participation is free and it requires no additional work for the pharmacy either. In fact, BestRx completely de-identifies the pharmacy and patient health information (PHI) for the pharmacy before the data is sent to Scriptera. This ensures that only the market-level data is potentially being sold. Then, Scriptera works on the pharmacy's behalf to coordinate the data sales. As sales are made, the pharmacy will begin receiving revenue share for all their data acquisition sales – whether it's utilized or not. Together, BestRx and Scriptera are generating a new source of revenue for independent pharmacies.
"Scriptera is excited to offer our partnership program to the BestRx pharmacies. In collaboration with BestRx, our network continues to expand and opens up new revenue opportunities for pharmacies that wouldn't be attainable on their own," says Kevin Laxer, CEO of Scriptera Inc. "Moving forward, we will continue to work together to build upon our partnership, creating new and exciting opportunities for independent pharmacies to flourish and enhance their bottom lines."
"From the beginning, BestRx has been focused on identifying ways to help independent pharmacies grow their business," says Hemal Desai, President of BestRx. "Our partnership with Scriptera allows us to do just that. Now, BestRx pharmacies can add a brand-new revenue stream for their pharmacy, without requiring any additional action on their part."
About BestRx
Founded in 1985, BestRx is proud to still be a family business. From day one, BestRx has been committed to providing independent pharmacies the tools needed to run their business more efficiently and profitably. BestRx prides itself on its intuitive, easy-to-use platform, robust integrations, and unparalleled customer service. BestRx is committed to ongoing innovation, ensuring they'll always be at the heart of growth. To learn more about BestRx, please visit: http://www.bestrx.com
About Scriptera
Founded in 2017, Scriptera utilizes data from our partner pharmacies to unlock more precise and faster insights than ever before. We specialize in solutions for pharmacies, wholesalers, manufacturers, and pharmaceutical companies. Scriptera's team utilizes our data set to fill gaps in the market, unlock new opportunities and truly understand and identify the markets unmet needs. To learn more about Scriptera, please visit: https://www.scriptera.com
