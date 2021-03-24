OAK BROOK, Ill., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recently, FDS Amplicare partnered with BestRx to create a seamlessly integrated, cost-effective solution to help independent pharmacies get out of the prescription zone when it comes to billing. While medical billing may be new to some independent pharmacies, COVID-19 testing and vaccination offer a new opportunity for pharmacies to get paid for services rather than products. With FDS Amplicare and BestRx, you can apply for a PTAN, submit claims, and track doses—all within your existing pharmacy management software.
With almost 90% of the country living within five miles of a community pharmacy, these businesses are the most accessible vaccination source for the communities they serve.
Benefit Today & Tomorrow
- Get paid as a provider. Maximize administration fees and increase revenue.
- No more relaying claims. Simply submit your claim in BestRx and FDS Amplicare will handle the legwork of identifying the coding and converting to the medical claim format.
- Receive enrollment help. If you need assistance applying for a PTAN or Medicare enrollment, FDS Amplicare can help.
- See results in real-time. Instantly receive eligibility results, deductibles, and co-pays.
- Stay on top of dosing. Leverage built-in logic to automatically track billing fees for the first or second dose.
- Increase revenue long-term. Once enrolled in PTAN, you can claim other non-COVID-19 testing and vaccinations as a medical provider.
About FDS
FDS Amplicare strengthens the health of pharmacies and their patients. Through the delivery of innovative software products and services, we enable the evolution of the clinically focused New Era Pharmacy, empowering our clients to provide comprehensive pharmacy and clinical care services for their communities.
About BestRx
BestRx is a leader in innovative software solutions that help independent pharmacies succeed. For two generations, BestRx has studied the needs of independent pharmacies to create tools that support billing, automation and compliance and benefit pharmacy owners, patients and local communities. For more information, visit BestRx.com.
Watch our COVID-19 Medical Billing webinar here
Media Contact
Stephen Barnes, BestRx Pharmacy Software, 6308939210, info@bestrx.com
SOURCE BestRx Pharmacy Software