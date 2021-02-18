OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the age of speed and convenience, we've continued to see a rise in the acceptance of contactless payments…then, the pandemic hit.
COVID-19 has brought a lot of changes to the way we live and do business and the biggest attention is on high-traffic, high-touch areas such as POS systems. As a result, many retailers, including pharmacies, are moving toward delivery and pick-up fulfillment methods to help limit unnecessary social interaction.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, 38% of consumers now view contactless payment options as necessary according to PayThink.
Contactless Payments Keep Pharmacies Ahead of the Curve
This change in fulfillment can make it difficult for pharmacies to properly take payment for the prescription and OTC items they're providing. That's where Contactless Payment from BestRx comes in. Their safe and simple online payment option seamlessly works with the BestPOS interface to help pharmacies and their customers adapt to the new normal.
This remote checkout process helps independent pharmacies stay compliant, collect accurate and timely payments, and most importantly, keep their patients and employees safe by adhering to strict COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations. The feature became available to every pharmacy using the BestPOS system in April and is provided free-of-charge during the COVID-19 crisis.
How Do Contactless Payments Work?
1. Ring up the transaction
2. Click the "Request Online Payment" button
3. Send the customer a text or email notification to request payment
4. Customer will then receive a notification, click the link, verify their DOB, request delivery or pickup, and securely enter payment information.
5. Receive notification that the payment was made…It's that easy.
About BestRx
BestRx is a leader in innovative software solutions that help independent pharmacies succeed. For two generations, BestRx has studied the needs of independent pharmacies to create tools that support billing, automation and compliance and benefit pharmacy owners, patients and local communities. For more information, visit BestRx.com.
