Alexandria, VA, Dec.16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Keynote speaker Jay Shetty, a New York Times bestselling author, life and purpose coach, and host of On Purpose, the number 1 health and wellness podcast, will speak on May 17, 2022, at the ATD 2022 International Conference & EXPO in Orlando, Florida.
In 2019, AdWeek dubbed Shetty a Young Influentials cover star, describing him as "an emanation of spiritual force." In 2017, Forbes named him to the 30 Under 30 list for being a game-changer in media. In 2018 and 2019, the Streamy's named Shetty the Best Health & Wellness Creator of the Year. His videos have been viewed more than 8 billion times, and he is followed by more than 40 million people across social media.
In 2019, Shetty created On Purpose. In its opening year, the podcast ranked number 1 on Spotify in India and in Apple's Top 20 Podcasts of the Year. Guests have included talent from various backgrounds, such as superstar athletes Kobe Bryant and Novak Djokovic, music icon Alicia Keys, and business powerhouse Ray Dalio.
In 2020, Shetty authored Think Like A Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Everyday. The book debuted at number 1 in the New York Times and Sunday Times, and it was deemed "un-put-down-able" by Amazon.
ATD International Conference & EXPO is the largest and best attended event for the talent development profession. The 2022 conference will be offered in person and virtually.
Early bird registration ends January 7, 2022. To learn more about the conference and to register, visit atdconference.td.org.
About ATD
The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development.
ATD's members come from more than 120 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks and with international strategic partners.
For more information, visit td.org.
