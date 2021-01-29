MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Crunchbase, global venture funding was up in 2020 by 4 percent year over year to $300 billion despite the pandemic. While there is an appetite for funding new startups, much has to go right after those initial bootstrap investments from friends, family, and early-stage funding. Acquiring the first few customers is critical at this early stage of startups.
Cihan Behlivan, Entrepreneur In Residence at Beta said: "Working with Closers gives us the ability to offer our Founders a much higher chance of success by learning one of the most critical skills in business: how to sell their offering the right way."
Through this partnership, Closers Media will provide each Cohort and BETA alumni access to hands-on sales training and Closers Media's proprietary sales playbook containing proven sales tactics used by their clients today. Through this partnership, Founders can expect to acquire the following:
1. The confidence to reduce risk by selling
2. The ability to bring in revenue cost-efficiently
3. The momentum of gaining customers to woo potential investors.
Mickeli Bedore, Chief Revenue Officer at Closers Media said: "We have seen firsthand how valuable it is to understand sales, not just the execution of it but of equal importance, the science behind what is or is not a good prospect/etc.
To learn sales is to obtain a swiss army knife of professional skills. It's a language, a guide on how to listen/interact, and the ability to learn & apply on the fly. Whether you are seeking funding, or looking to close your first few customers, learning this skill provides founders more control over their desired outcomes by being able to confidently communicate value.
In my opinion, sales should be the FIRST skill to master when considering starting up which is why we're thrilled to be supporting the next generation of BETA startup Founders and accelerating the growth of local startups to enable Minnesota to be recognized as the national leader in innovation we know it is."
With this partnership, the teams at Closers Media and BETA look forward to giving the next generation of Founders the confidence to start and grow their businesses right here in Minnesota.
About Closers Media:
Closers Media is the trusted partner for predictable revenue growth at some of the fastest-growing companies in the world. To learn how Closers Media's Sales Training and Close Coaching offering can help your business grow, visit Closersmedia.com and schedule your free 15min consultation.
About BETA:
BETA is 501(c)(3) that runs two main programs - Twin Cities Startup Week (TCSW), which inspires would-be entrepreneurs to start a business, and the BETA Cohort, a free, non-dilutive accelerator that trains Founders on the topics required to grow their business. Plus, a host of other offerings designed to support Founders long after their time with us.
