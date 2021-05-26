FREDERICK, Md., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founder City, an impactful, hybrid conference-event created in collaboration by Betamore and Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc. (FITCI) has expanded its weekly programming and is extending its pitch competition deadline, thanks to strong support from regional entrepreneurs, fellow incubators and industry leaders.
Founder City brings together some of the most essential pillars of the startup community: pitches, capital, mentorship and connection. The optional venture capital pitch competition is open to all Maryland-based startups. Early applicants get additional mentorship opportunities for feedback from leading professionals, including Chris Haug of Startup Grind (Columbia chapter), Mustafa Wahid of Johns Hopkins University, Henry Mortimer of Mortimer Communications, and Mike Thielke of Hot Desks and F3 Tech Accelerator. This is particularly important because crafting a quality pitch lays a foundation for future fundraising. The submission deadline for the pitch competition is now September 17. Visit http://www.foundercity.com/registration to apply.
Registrants also get one year of free access to Thumbraise, the app-based video pitch platform where they can polish a pitch for investors, get feedback, and gain visibility on a national level. (A $240 value!)
Founder City's finale celebration now takes place in Fall 2021, giving MD-based startups ample opportunity to apply. The top Finalists of the pitch competition will present LIVE, on-stage at the finale celebration event. This celebration marks a new horizon for Maryland's forward-thinking business founders as they forge a new path out of the lingering challenges of a pandemic and its economic turbulence.
Informational and educational virtual sessions will continue through mid-June. Founder City's programming focuses on diverse aspects of the entrepreneurial journey with dynamic dialog among successful CEOs, investors and thought leaders. This gives participants clear insights and an opportunity to connect in a meaningful way. Topics range from raising institutional capital to closing the talent gap, understanding cryptocurrency and decentralized financing, or curating a high-performance business culture, and more. The programming is free, providing exceptional value to the startup ecosystem.
Kathie Callahan Brady, FITCI CEO, is encouraged. "2020 was hard on businesses, especially emerging businesses like the ones we help. Many had to shut their doors. They lost funding. They lost staff. Because there is so much potential and innovation bound to start-ups, each one is precious. But the entrepreneurial spirit is indomitable. That's where we can make a difference- by supporting founders as they pivot and grow, turning challenges into opportunities."
Kimmy Andrulonis, Betamore's Director of Operations, agrees. "We are thrilled by how many people and organizations have come together to make Founder City all that it is. The Rural Maryland Council and Maryland Business Innovation Association (MBIA) sponsored access to Thumbraise. Olive, Camden Partners, and TEDCO are a few Founder Select sponsors, but there are so many more. This cooperative effort shows that we can create something bigger that reaches out to all of Maryland. While there is still a need for additional funding, we are very thankful for the many sponsors and collaborators who support this unique resource. Any organization interested in sponsoring this event can contact the team at foundercity@betamore.com."
To learn more about Founder City, please visit https://foundercity.com.
