FREDERICK, Md., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Betamore and Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc. (FITCI) have announced their collaboration on a new, more impactful, hybrid conference event, Founder City. Founder City brings together into one event some of the most essential pillars of the startup community; demos, pitches, capital, mentorship and connection. From April thru May, weekly programming focused around aspects of the entrepreneurial journey will highlight our region's best and brightest, providing exceptional value to the startup ecosystem.
Amplifying Founder City's weekly programming is a venture capital pitch competition open to all Maryland-based startups. More than $25,000 cash and services prizes will be awarded at Founder City's Final Celebrations. On May 27th, finalist companies will pitch LIVE at the "drive-in" style events, taking place simultaneously at Betamore's City Garage campus and at the Fairgrounds in Frederick, MD. These celebrations are the culmination of this dynamic conference-event, and mark a new horizon for Maryland's forward-thinking business founders.
All applying companies will have the opportunity to engage with investors and Maryland business leaders. To prepare for the competition, all finalists will also receive feedback & mentorship with from leading professionals including Chris Haug of Startup Grind (Columbia chapter), Mustafa Wahid of Johns Hopkins University, Henry Mortimer of Mortimer Communications, and Mike Thielke of Hot Desks and F3 Tech Accelerator.
"In 2020 both of our organizations were disappointed to not have the opportunity to host our annual fundraising events." said Kathie Callahan Brady, FITCI CEO. "With a sponsorship from Rural Maryland Council and Maryland Business Innovation Association (MBIA) we were able to purchase Thumbraise, the app-based video pitch platform. Having this amazing tool as a way to connect our founders to thousands of investors on the platform, we decided to join forces with Greg Cangialosi's annual Betamore event and pitch competition to create something bigger that includes all of Maryland."
Kimmy Andrulonis, Betamore's Director of Operations, is equally enthusiastic. "Kathie and her FITCI team are extremely passionate about getting founders the mentorship and exposure they need to raise more capital and grow, so partnering on this new state-wide event made perfect sense. The weekly Founder City programming is poised to provide exceptional value to Maryland's entrepreneurial community. The pitch competition aims to bring founders to the forefront and connects them directly with successful business leaders, VCs and angel investors. Kimmy also added "As many organizations continue to pivot and grow post-pandemic, it is important to us that Founder City be a place where all Maryland-based startups have the opportunity to be seen and supported, both on a regional and national scale. We want more for our founders."
While we continue to raise support and there is a need for additional funding, we are very thankful for the many sponsors and collaborators that have shown early support for the event. Any organization interested in sponsoring this event can contact the team at foundercity@betamore.com.
To learn more about Founder City, please visit https://foundercity.com
About Betamore
Established in 2012, Betamore is an award-winning campus for entrepreneurship + innovation, co-working space and dynamic community for the doers of Baltimore. As a non-profit organization, Betamore has been home to 175+ companies that have collectively raised more than $75M in venture capital and contributed over $100M to Baltimore City's economy since its inception.
About FITCI
Advised, Guided & Governed by CEOs. We, the CEOs of FITCI will meet you where you are in your business! Our promise is to provide our fellow CEOs with our most supportive, yet critical advice and connections; the kind we want for our own businesses. The Advisory Board is comprised of the best, brightest, and most proven CEOs who are actively engaged in supporting the local entrepreneurial community, ensuring businesses flourish in Frederick. FITCI specializes in the strategic business support of local entrepreneurs in the early stages of mostly science and technology based businesses.
